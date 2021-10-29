Donate Life license plates will include an additional $5 donation

Traffic
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A new state law will make it easier for you to sign up to become an organ donor. It will also boost the funding for the Donate Life campaign, according to employees of the non-profit Organ Procurement Organization, Life Connection of Ohio.

This week, Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), signed House Bill 21 into law. It increased the dollar amount per driver for the Second Chance Trust Fund, a statewide organization that produces awareness campaigns to promote organ donation.

As Kelly Valentine, Community Outreach Coordinator of Life Connection of Ohio explains, starting in October of 2022, when you receive or renew your vehicle registration, you can check a box to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor. That process can be completed online or in person at the BMV.

Valentine says the law will also double the voluntary donation you can make at the BMV toward the Second Chance Trust Fund, from $1.00 up to $2.00, and the proceeds from the sale of Donate Life license plates will go up by $5.

The funding does not directly go to the four Organ Procurement Organizations in the state, including Life Connections of Ohio.

“Statewide campaigns, commercials, anything like that. And that money for the Second Chance Trust Fund comes from that donation at the BMV counter,” says Valentine, who adds it all helps promote the mission of organ donation.

The Hero Hustle 5k is another way to promote organ donation. It’s not a fund raiser, according to Valentine, it’s an awareness raiser. The 2021 Hero Hustle 5k is set to take place at The Shops At Fallen Timbers Saturday, Nov. 6th.

