Feel Good Friday: Baking up a perfect pizza partnership

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For this week’s Feel Good Friday, 13abc’s Sashem Brey traveled to Findlay, where a pizza-based fundraiser proved to be a big hit.

The idea was baked up about two years ago, when Josh Elchert, owner of Heavenly Pizza (1404 N. Main St.), walked into a local Chick-fil-A and bought some nuggets and fries. A few hours later, he returned with a pizza that drew rave reviews. The creation featured the famed Chick-fil-A sauce, topped with chicken bits, cheese, and french fries. Workers at both restaurants loved it, and a social media post about the recipe got a huge response from the public.

Elchert and Paul Hadde, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A, knew they had stumbled onto something good. But then came COVID-19.

“With the pandemic and everything, we kind of put it on the shelf, and finally we met up again this summer, and we were like, ‘We just need to set a date and make it happen,’” recalled Hadde.

On October 25, they did just that. Elchert says the pair didn’t want to use the ‘Chick-fil-A Pizza’ as a profit-making gimmick but rather to raise money for a community organization. They chose Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County (CMC), which offers school and community-based programs for local kids.

On Monday, the staff at Heavenly Pizza crafted exactly 100 pizzas, then offered them for pickup orders at $15.50 each. The pizzas sold out in 30 minutes, raising a little over $1550 for CMC, a big help, according to agency leaders.

“Our programming is free to all our families. We are a United Way partner agency, but the rest of our funds come from fundraisers,” CMC executive director Stacy Shaw said.

One CMC mentor reviewed the new pizza for 13abc, giving it a 10 out of 10.

“This pizza is life-changing,” laughed Kellie Bibler. “It’s like, the perfect mix of cheese and chicken and sauce. All the flavors compliment each other.”

Consider this craving - satisfied.

