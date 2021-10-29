Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Financial literacy course required to graduate high school

Governor DeWine just signed the new bill Thursday
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Thursday requiring all high school students to complete a financial literacy class before graduating. But what is financial literacy, and why is it so important?

Many of us have heard someone say, “Why am I learning algebra? I should be learning real-life skills, like how to write a check.”

Well, that is financial literacy, and soon all high schools will have some sort of financial literacy course. Perrysburg High School actually already has one. It’s called personal finance.

“You’re learning about things like loans, interest, how to not get into debt, and what debt can do to your overall financial picture and overall financial well-being, and your ability to build a quality life for yourself and your family. Those types of skills are essential in just living,” said Rick Rettig, Perrysburg High School’s Director of Counseling.

Rettig said personal finance is one of the school’s most popular electives, and he’s happy the governor is making this mandatory for all high schoolers.

“You can’t have a great life without understanding how money can work for you or how you can work for your money. so we want to be able to help our students understand how money can help you live your life so they’re not spending their entire life working for money,” said Rettig.

Though the bill was signed into law on Thursday, it won’t actually go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
Family gets confusing grade card
I-Team: Homeschool family gets grade card from school they don’t attend
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo asks for less money from Lucas County taxpayers
Walking through campus on a rainy day
BGSU waives graduate testing requirement
Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough (L) is up for re-election Tuesday against council member Katie...
Sylvania mayor faces first challenger since taking office in 1996
One of the issues on this year's ballot requests less public funding for the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo requests reduced levy