Neighbors react to developments in the death of Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been over a year since 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found in his neighborhood pool dead after being reported missing days prior. On Thursday his mother and grandmother were both indicted on charges related to Noble’s death.

His mother, Dajnae Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice. His grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice.

“It’s been a long time coming and there was a lot of people that were super upset about it,” says neighbor Amy Wade. “I’m not surprised. The whole story they had wasn’t consistent.”

Neighbors of Noble tell 13 ABC that almost everyone in the community took part in the search for the toddler, who had autism and was non-verbal. Some say these charges help bring closure.

“People are going to be relieved because a lot of people felt for that boy. They didn’t even know him, but they felt for him,” says Amira McQuin.

Some residents feel happy charges are pressed but say there is still more to the story.

“I think it’s about time. I think is long overdue,” says Rodger Shook. “My feeling is, I think there is more than just child endangerment involved. I really think it should rise to murder.”

Residents of Hunter Ridge say there are still left with unanswered questions.

“How did that baby just so happen to get in the pool? It was people back here in this creek, it was people back there, it was people everywhere looking for this baby! I just feel like they had to charge her with something at this point,” says Sasha Smith.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.