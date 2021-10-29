Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

October 29th Weather Forecast

Rain Today & Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue through the day today with a high in the middle 50s. Strong winds off of Lake Erie will likely produce some lakeshore flooding. This is expected to peak this evening. Rain is expected overnight into early Saturday. Spotty drizzle will stick around through early Saturday evening. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s on Saturday. If the clouds clear Saturday night, which is most likely northwest of Toledo, the northern lights may make an appearance. Halloween is the best looking day in the forecast with highs near 60 with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s during trick-or-treat hours. Colder temperatures arrive next week with highs in the 40s, lows could drop below freezing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Latest News

October 29th Weather Forecast
October 29th Weather Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast