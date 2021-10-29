October 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue through the day today with a high in the middle 50s. Strong winds off of Lake Erie will likely produce some lakeshore flooding. This is expected to peak this evening. Rain is expected overnight into early Saturday. Spotty drizzle will stick around through early Saturday evening. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s on Saturday. If the clouds clear Saturday night, which is most likely northwest of Toledo, the northern lights may make an appearance. Halloween is the best looking day in the forecast with highs near 60 with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s during trick-or-treat hours. Colder temperatures arrive next week with highs in the 40s, lows could drop below freezing.

