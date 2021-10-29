Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled

Traffic
By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania neighborhood was devastated when a family home caught fire in February.

But that devastation has turned to annoyance as the wreckage still stands -- and stinks -- eight months later.

“When it’s wet and would get warm outside, you’d get the musty, burned-out smell in the neighborhood,” Brad Johnson said.

“Sylvania Police have been called out a few times for trespassing. It’s just becoming an eyesore.”

Johnson is the only neighbor to comment on camera, but two other people have reached out to multiple agencies and others for help.

“We’ve called the City of Sylvania several times, and emails and nothing ever gets returned or they just say they’ll look into it and come back,” Johnson said.

Neighbors said the family has been trying to receive assistance with leveling the house, but the residents in the neighborhood are running out of patience.

According to the city’s zoning administrator, the city is aware of the property and that the homeowners are going through an insurance process that can take months or even years to resolve. Unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done to speed up the process.

If you have a nuisance property in your neighborhood, email Kayla Molander at kayla.molander@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

