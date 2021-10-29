Traffic
Southview’s Isiah Moores Shines in Senior Season

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday night in the Division One District Semi Finals, senior forward Isiah Moores tallied both the game tying goal in regulation and the game winner in overtime to lift the Cougars past the Findlay Trojans.

“It’s everything I dreamed of since I was a freshman and got offered a varsity spot by [Head Coach] Andy Kufel. It’s always been a dream of mine to win player of the year and do all these other things, but most importantly to win. That’s the most important achievement for me. To see us winning and in the district finals, that’s my main goal,” said Moores.

There’s no better place Moores would want to reach his goal and led the Cougars to their first District Final since 2017.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. My brothers came here, my little brother is here now...it’s amazing.”

Growing up around the game, with a mother and siblings who played, Moores was destined for a career of his own.

“I first met Isiah in 2012, I had the privilege of coaching him at the club level. For me to see his growth from a nine year old to a senior in high school is amazing, a joy to watch,” added Head Coach Andy Kufel.

Moores, the NLL Player of the Year, doesn’t shy away from big moments as he hopes to bring home a district title.

“I love dealing with pressure, it makes me a better player and motivates me to do better for the team. To be with this group of guys and to be in a district final, it’s amazing.”

