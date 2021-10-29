Sylvania mayor faces first challenger since taking office in 1996

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough has a challenger Tuesday for the first time since he first took office in 1996.

Katie Cappellini, who has served as a member of Sylvania City Council for nearly 14 years, is running to unseat Stough in the non-partisan race.

“The time is now to make progress in Sylvania, to choose what we want for our future instead of waiting for us to happen,” Cappellini said.

She believes the city has untapped potential. If elected, she said she wants to do things like energize downtown and expand the river trail.

“Business is not being done the same way as it was 25 years ago. We are not making the progress that we should be making in Sylvania. "

The city hasn’t seen a contested mayoral election in more than four decades. Stough is used to running unopposed. He said he believes that’s because voters have liked his leadership.

“We’ve gotten a lot done in this community, our budget is good, we’ve never raised taxes, and there’s no controversy,” Stough said.

Also on Sylvania’s ballot on Tuesday is Issue 11. Voters will decide whether to fund a $60 million dollar community center.

Stough said he asked the recreation district board to look into building a facility that included an aquatic center. The proposed facility would feature that along with a walking track, athletic fields, and areas for STEM and the arts.

“The project, however, has grown far past the budget that we ever envisioned,” Stough said.

Stough doesn’t endorse the levy but says voters should make up their own minds.

“You vote now, it doesn’t mean no forever,” Stough said. “It means we’ll take another look at it”

Cappellini said due diligence was done to come up with the plan, based on community input. She wouldn’t say if she supports Issue 11; she just wants people to vote.

“Now it’s up to the community,” Cappellini said. “Is this something the community really wants and is willing to pay for? Or do they not want it right now.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.