TARTA seeks new funding formula on Tuesday ballot

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There might be a new way to pay for public transportation in the region after election day next Tuesday.

Lucas County and Rossford voters will have to decide if TARTA will be funded by a sales tax increase going forward which could really transform the system.

TARTA leaders are calling it a game changer. If passed, Tuesday’s levy issue would remove TARTA from your property tax and instead increase the Lucas County and Rossford sales tax one half of a percent.

“The Toledo region has not seen, experienced modern transit system in operation for a number of years and that is what issue 12 is going to bring to us,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski.

TARTA currently generates about $13 million locally yearly. This switch would generate about $32 million yearly. TARTA leaders say that’s still less of an operating budget than counterparts in Dayton or Akron.

“But we’re a very efficient, creative system here and we feel very confident that we can expand service and provide even better service,” said Koprowski.

If approved TARTA service would be available through all of Lucas County, on demand services are expected to increase and routes would be changed to try and be more direct and efficient.

“Based on population density, based on where people need to come and go we will design the new routes and the new service options to meet those needs,” said Koprowski.

Those details need to be worked out but TARTA leaders say it all starts with knowing what the funding will look like and if the service can take the next step.

