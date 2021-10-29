Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Zoo asks for less money from Lucas County taxpayers

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County voters will see the Toledo Zoo on their ballot next week, but this ask will be different as zoo officials request less money from voters. Zoo officials say that over the years their revenue has increased so much from other sources that they want to give taxpayers a break.

When the Toledo Zoo started asking for taxpayer money back in the 1980s the operating levy paid for about 80% of the operation. These days that levy pays for less than 16%.

“We don’t believe nonprofit means nonbusiness. We need to run a strong business,” said Toledo Zoo CEO Jeff Sailer.

Sailer says that’s why the zoo is asking for a decreased millage in the levy on Tuesday. The 5-year levy generates about $5 million annually and pays for things utilities, staff, and animal care.

But these days the zoo has many different avenues to generate money so they feel they don’t need as much from the public as in years past. For example, zoo officials tell 13abc that 40% of memberships and admission come from Michigan

“If we can continue to reduce our reliance on Lucas County, that’s what we’re going to try and do,” said Sailer.

These dollars will also help keep Mondays free for Lucas County residents and provide free programming to schools, so that value remains as zoo officials continue to try and create experiences and make this more than just a local destination.

“We need to be good stewards of the money that we’ve received from Lucas County. We’re incredibly thankful for the gracious support over the years but there’s a lot of need here and if we don’t need as much money I think it’s right to give some back,” said Sailer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
Family gets confusing grade card
I-Team: Homeschool family gets grade card from school they don’t attend
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. ...
Ohio redistricting commission launches website to answer your questions
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is officially launching his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley launches campaign for Ohio governor