Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Washington Locals Schools to end mask mandate

Masks will be encouraged, not required starting Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Washington Local Schools is joining a number of districts by not requiring students and staff...
Washington Local Schools is joining a number of districts by not requiring students and staff to wear masks starting Nov. 3, 2021(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting Wednesday, Washington Local Schools will join a growing number of school districts in Northwest Ohio by ending its current mask policy, which requires all students and staff to wear a facial covering.

The switch is prompted by revised guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health. Those new recommendations will allow students to come to school instead of quarantining.

“Mask To Stay” guidelines put forth by the ODH state if a student is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID while at school or a school-related function and that student does not show symptoms or test positive as well, the student can still attend class in person while wearing a mask.

If a student tests negative between 5 to 7 days after exposure, that student will no longer be required to wear a mask. At WLS, the superintendent says that rule will be regardless of vaccination status.

“And I can tell you with the number of kids that we’ve had to quarantine this year, it amounts to 10,000 days of lost instruction. We’re only in October,” said Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

Moving forward for all students and staff, Dr. Anstadt says masks will be encouraged, but optional.

“They’re gut-wrenching decisions,” adds Dr. Anstadt. “I think we were excited that we finally got everybody in a mask, and honestly, our kids, our staff have been fantastic. So, we were a little surprised, a little caught off-guard by the Ohio Department of Health guidelines, but I do believe that the numbers are falling, the cases are falling, so I can understand the decision.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Latest News

Burnt house becoming nuisance in one Sylvania neighborhood
Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled
Burnt house becoming nuisance in one Sylvania neighborhood
Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled
Southview's Isiah Moores Shines in Senior Season
Southview’s Isiah Moores Shines in Senior Season
Isiah Moores - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Isiah Moores - 13abc Athlete of the Week