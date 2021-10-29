Washington Locals Schools to end mask mandate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting Wednesday, Washington Local Schools will join a growing number of school districts in Northwest Ohio by ending its current mask policy, which requires all students and staff to wear a facial covering.

The switch is prompted by revised guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health. Those new recommendations will allow students to come to school instead of quarantining.

“Mask To Stay” guidelines put forth by the ODH state if a student is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID while at school or a school-related function and that student does not show symptoms or test positive as well, the student can still attend class in person while wearing a mask.

If a student tests negative between 5 to 7 days after exposure, that student will no longer be required to wear a mask. At WLS, the superintendent says that rule will be regardless of vaccination status.

“And I can tell you with the number of kids that we’ve had to quarantine this year, it amounts to 10,000 days of lost instruction. We’re only in October,” said Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

Moving forward for all students and staff, Dr. Anstadt says masks will be encouraged, but optional.

“They’re gut-wrenching decisions,” adds Dr. Anstadt. “I think we were excited that we finally got everybody in a mask, and honestly, our kids, our staff have been fantastic. So, we were a little surprised, a little caught off-guard by the Ohio Department of Health guidelines, but I do believe that the numbers are falling, the cases are falling, so I can understand the decision.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.