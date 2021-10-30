Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

#16 Edison upsets top seed Bellevue in first year of expanded Ohio high school playoffs

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio high school football fans didn’t have to wait for an epic upset in the state’s new expanded playoff format.

Edison High School out of Milan did the honors, knocking off top ranked Bellevue 23-22 in the Division IV playoffs Friday.

To check out highlights from Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg, Central Catholic and the other big schools, watch the video above.

For the Edison/Bellevue highlights, and a few other regional games, watch the video below.

And then check out the top plays for the first round of the playoffs here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
Family gets confusing grade card
I-Team: Homeschool family gets grade card from school they don’t attend
Volunteers search for missing 3-year-old Braylen Nobles in Sept. 2020.
Community relieved charges brought in Braylen Noble case
Burnt house becoming nuisance in one Sylvania neighborhood
Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled
Shooting at a Five Points bar in Columbia leaves 2 injured
Authorities arrest man wanted on federal warrant

Latest News

Football Friday Week 11 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 11 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 11 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 11 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 11 - Part 1
Football Friday Week 11 - Part 1
Spooky fun at the Toledo Metroparks
Metropark Meetup: Spooky trees and the spooky sounds coming out of them