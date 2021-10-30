16 Edison upsets top seed Bellevue in first year of expanded Ohio high school playoffs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio high school football fans didn’t have to wait for an epic upset in the state’s new expanded playoff format.

Edison High School out of Milan did the honors, knocking off top ranked Bellevue 23-22 in the Division IV playoffs Friday.

To check out highlights from Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg, Central Catholic and the other big schools, watch the video above.

For the Edison/Bellevue highlights, and a few other regional games, watch the video below.

And then check out the top plays for the first round of the playoffs here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.