Dine in the 419: A Taste of Peru

From beef tenderloins to Chica Morada, we take you inside Chosica’s Peruvian Restaurant
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From empanadas to beef tenderloins, in this week’s dine in the 419, we take you inside a restaurant that’s truly one of a kind, with homemade recipes straight from Peru!

“It’s completely different from Mexican food and it also has a fusion of many different types of food, like Italian, European, African, Chinese- it’s a fusion of a lot of different flavors,” shares Ernesto Del Rio, whose family moved from Peru to Northwest Ohio nearly seven years ago.

The Del Rios would travel as far as Chicago to get some of their favorite Peruvian foods, so they decided to bring their authentic flavors and recipes from their kitchen, to the Toledo community.

This week, we join them in cooking up Lo Mas Saltado, which is made up of beef tenderloin, cooked with a stir-fry of soy sauce, tomatoes and onions, with a side of French fries and rice.

Pair that with some papa rellena, fried potato stuffed with ground beef, onions & eggs served with salsa criolla and mayonnaise.

“That’s like one of the plates you can share with your family too. They make it big so you can cut it,” Del Rio said.

And from a zesty lime dish, grab their signature ceviche, comprised of white fish, squid, shrimp and octopus cured with freshly squeezed lime juice and rocoto served with sweet potatoes & Peruvian corn.

Swallow it down with a non-alcoholic fruity Chica Morada or Peruvian cocktails.

