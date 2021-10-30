Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Metropark Meetup: Spooky trees and the spooky sounds coming out of them

By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for some spooky fun, you don’t have to go very far! All you have to do is hit the trails in the Metroparks - from sinister sounds to terrifying trees.

“When you look at the Sycamore tree at nighttime, their arms, or their branches, glow against the moonlight, and it kind of looks like a skeleton at nighttime,” Kendra Rison, an environmental education specialist at Metroparks Toledo, said. “Native Americans gave them the nickname ‘the Ghost Tree’.”

What’s in the trees could frighten too, like the Barred owl.

“They have a really distinctive call. It sounds like, ‘Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?’” day camp coordinator Madison Lindsay said. “It will sound like coyotes or witches, all kinds of things that could be lurking in the woods.”

Closer to the ground there are some peculiar plants with scary backstory.

“So if you’re walking through the woods and you see little yellow flowers, and you smell fresh linen, that’s typically going to be our witch hazel. According to folklore, it would actually scare horses whenever you’d pass by it. And settlers thought it was bewitched somehow.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

