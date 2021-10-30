One lane of US-23 closed due to crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One lane of US-23 is closed due to a crash Saturday morning.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked on southbound US-23 at I-475 East tp SR-420 North.
Expect delays in that area.
