One lane of US-23 closed due to crash

One lane of US23 is closed due to a crash.
One lane of US23 is closed due to a crash.(ODOT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One lane of US-23 is closed due to a crash Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked on southbound US-23 at I-475 East tp SR-420 North.

Expect delays in that area.

