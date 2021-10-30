Parents indicted for allegedly starving their 3-month-old to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple is accused of starving their three month old girl to death.

The couple was indicted last month by a Lucas County Grand Jury. They were living out of town, arrested and brought back to Toledo.

According to the indictment, Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia are facing two counts of child endangering and one count of reckless homicide. In February of 2020 a 911 call was made by one of the parents for help. Investigators say their baby was unresponsive. investigators say the infant and her brother were only fed nutritional supplements and fruit juices.

“The youngest child passed away. One of the doctors prognoses was from failure to thrive. Ultimately, they had kidney failure and liver failure the child did. She was severely malnourished among other issues,” said Lucas County Prosecutor of the Criminal Division Mike Loisel.

Valdivia is pregnant again. The court has order her to have prenatal care. Her lawyer says she maintains she’s innocent. He says this is a tragedy for everybody.

We reached out to Matthew Marx’s mother but she declined to comment.

