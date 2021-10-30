Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TFRD graduates Fire Class #294

The ceremony was full of cheers and even some tears from the graduates family and friends.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s Fire Class #294 held their graduation ceremony tonight at Bowsher High School.

According to Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd, graduating from this program is no easy feat.

“For just under six months we put them through a lot. From all the rigorous fire training to the EMT training. Training that creates a team environment that they must work in when they get out in the street,” says Byrd. “We got a really good class that we’re putting out there.”

Byrd says that these new additions to the department are much needed.

“They are going to help immensely. There have been days where unfortunately we couldn’t staff some of our rigs, well this class for a while is going to absorb that, so we don’t have to worry about that,” says Byrd.

Kierra Mullins was the recipient of two awards at the ceremony, she says the ceremony was a moment she had dreamed of.

“I love the city of Toledo and I think we have such a special place here,” says Mullins. “My goal in life is to serve the city of Toledo and the people. I see what the Toledo fire department does for the city and I just wanted to be a part of that.”

“I am just so proud of her,” says Hannah Cramer, of her sister Rachel. “She has worked so hard, harder than anything she’s worked for in her life. It was exciting to see her get her badge and her hat.”

To find out how to become a Toledo firefighter click here.

