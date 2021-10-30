Traffic
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home

The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident’s identity was used to buy a house in Houston, Texas, the person said in a police report.

They told officers they estimate they lost $300,000. The person also told police they do have the names of the people who stole their identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

