Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident’s identity was used to buy a house in Houston, Texas, the person said in a police report.
They told officers they estimate they lost $300,000. The person also told police they do have the names of the people who stole their identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
