Victory Center has a more holistic approach to cancer

They offer services like reflexology and healing touch to patients
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When we hear the word “cancer”, we usually think of chemotherapy and hard drugs.

But, there are more holistic approaches to the disease, and the Victory Center in Toledo offers those services.

On Saturday afternoon, they had a wellness expo so people could come and see what these services are and what they do for the body.

“We have healing touch, reiki, reflexology, massages, facials, yoga sessions, art therapy classes, all of that is free to cancer patients along their journey. We are a non-medical cancer center,” said Jason Griffin, the Victory Center’s development officer.

Griffin said these services help patients relax and get more in tune with their bodies, which he said is important when battling cancer.

The Victory Center runs on donations, and if you donate, you can rest assured that every last penny goes toward the cancer patients.

“We are a non-profit so all of our donations that we receive stay local, that’s kind of the beauty of the Victory Center. So we have no headquarters, we are the headquarters. All the donations we receive whether it’s through corporations or private donations help our cancer patients, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Griffin.

If you want to donate or learn more about the Victory Center, here is their website: https://thevictorycenter.org/

