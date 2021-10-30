Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

What happens after a housefire?

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - When a family home caught fire back in February, the neighborhood was devastated, but eight months later, the wreckage still stands, and neighbors say it’s starting to smell.

“When it wet outside and would get warm outside, you’d get the must, burned out smell in the neighborhood,” says Sylvania resident Brad Johnson.

Johnson says that flames tore through his neighbor’s home on February 10. It’s been sitting ever since.

“Sylvania Police have been called out a few times for trespassing. It’s just becoming an eyesore,” he says.

Johnson is the only neighbor who spoke on camera, but two people reached out to 13abc asking for help. It was not the first call they made.

“We’ve called the City of Sylvania several times and emails, and nothing ever gets returned, or they just say they’ll look into it and come back,” says Johnson.

Neighbors say the family has been trying to get some help with leveling the home. But the neighborhood is running out of patience.

“I didn’t want to bug the family, because I know it’s gotta be hard on them, being out of a home, but I thought that the city would at least respond to its citizens,” says Johnson.

The city’s zoning administrator says that the city is aware of the property, and that the homeowners are going through an insurance process. It can take months or even years before the house is rebuilt or torn down. There’s not much that can be done to speed up the process. If a fire or foreclosure happens, neighbors should be prepared for a long wait before the banks, courts, and insurance companies sort everything out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
Family gets confusing grade card
I-Team: Homeschool family gets grade card from school they don’t attend
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

house
What happens after a housefire?
Burnt house becoming nuisance in one Sylvania neighborhood
Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled
Burnt house becoming nuisance in one Sylvania neighborhood
Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents waiting for burned out home to be leveled
The ivy and animals living in it are invading a neighbor's yard.
Visually-impaired Toledoans can’t enjoy yard because of neglected neighboring property