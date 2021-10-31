10/30 - Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some drizzle in spots early tonight, then skies gradually clear later on with lows in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and a bit breezy for Halloween with highs near 60. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday night with lows near 40. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Monday with highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows from Tuesday night onward around or below freezing. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Back to near 50 for highs on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

