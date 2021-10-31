Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

10/30 - Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Breezy with a few sprinkles around for Halloween, then chilly as we start November.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some drizzle in spots early tonight, then skies gradually clear later on with lows in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and a bit breezy for Halloween with highs near 60. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday night with lows near 40. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Monday with highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows from Tuesday night onward around or below freezing. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Back to near 50 for highs on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after crash on US-23.
One lane of US-23 closed due to crash
Parents indicted on reckless homicide
Parents indicted for allegedly starving their 3-month-old to death
Edison High School upset top-ranked Bellevue in the first round of the playoffs.
#16 Edison upsets top seed Bellevue in first year of expanded Ohio high school playoffs
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home

Latest News

10/30 - Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
10/30 - Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Oct. 30, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 30, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 30, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 30, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
10/29/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/29/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast