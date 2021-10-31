10/31: Derek’s Halloween Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Breezy this evening with the chance for a passing shower or sprinkle. Winds then diminish later tonight as skies clear, which will make patchy frost a possibility on Monday morning away from the lake. Otherwise, increasing cloud cover is expected Monday with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday with a slight chance for a passing sprinkle or flurry each day. Highs those days will be in the mid-40s with lows at night near or just below freezing. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

