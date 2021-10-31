Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were taken to the hospital in a car crash in Wood County Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 25 and Reitz Road in Perrysburg Township just after 12:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old female driver from Perrysburg was driving a Chrysler 300 westbound on Reitz Road when she failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. That’s when Wayne Williamson, 48, of Toledo, struck the Chrysler on the driver’s side in a Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Williamson and the passenger in the pickup truck, Nicole Findley, 41, of Toledo, were both wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen driver of the Chrysler was wearing her seatbelt and suffered what OSHP described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance.

Authorities said two other people were in the Chrysler at the time of the crash The rear passenger, Samyrah Savage-Brown, 18, of Bowling Green, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger of the Chrysler, Kristen Isley, 18, of Pemberville, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and was helped at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, and other agencies.

