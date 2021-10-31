Traffic
Lane closures on South Ave, Anthony Wayne Trail after four-car crash

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people, including a pedestrian, to the hospital Sunday.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic was shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people, including a pedestrian, to the hospital Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened Sunday evening near the intersection of South Avenue and the Anthony Wayne Trail. South Avenue was fully closed at the trail and one northbound lane on the Anthony Wayne Trail was closed after the crash.

Officials said a silver Chevy Equinox was heading northbound on the trail, turning right on to South Avenue at a high rate of speed. When it turned too wide, it struck a black sedan. It created a chain reaction and it struck another car.

Two pedestrians who were on the corner asking for money were hurt in the crash, one of whom was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The other is expected to be okay.

