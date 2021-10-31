Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Max & Erma’s restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the public.

The restaurant contracted Biddergy.com to sell its furniture, equipment, supplies, antiques, and more. A 1954 Willys Military Jeep that used to hang from the ceiling is among the many items up for grabs.

You can see a full listing of the items available in the liquidation sale here. Many appliances and décor are starting at $5.

A pre-auction inspection is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the former restaurant for public viewing. It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All items will be sold online Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Biddergy website.

Post-auction removal is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those interested who do not have computer access can also contact the company at 866-260-1611.

Some of the featured items set to be auctioned off are shown below.

