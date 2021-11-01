11/1: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It’s a cool lead-in to November, with highs barely topping out in the low-50s. Our first few flurries of the season are possible Tuesday morning, with sprinkles through the daytime. Lows will bottom out below freezing Wednesday through Saturday mornings... a sign of the times, and a good reminder to bundle up!

