Alice Cooper performing in Toledo

Alice Cooper is slated to perform at the Stranahan Theater on Jan. 29, 2022.
Alice Cooper is slated to perform at the Stranahan Theater on Jan. 29, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rockstar Alice Cooper is coming to Toledo for a performance scheduled for January 2022.

It’s set for Jan. 29 at the Stranahan Theater starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. They’re available for purchase online here, through the Stranahan Box Office, or by phone at 419-381-8851.

Ticket prices start at $39.50.

Cooper is touring his latest album “Detroit Stories” that released earlier this year.

