Alice Cooper performing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rockstar Alice Cooper is coming to Toledo for a performance scheduled for January 2022.

It’s set for Jan. 29 at the Stranahan Theater starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. They’re available for purchase online here, through the Stranahan Box Office, or by phone at 419-381-8851.

Ticket prices start at $39.50.

Cooper is touring his latest album “Detroit Stories” that released earlier this year.

