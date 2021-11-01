Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

Latest News

The Adrian Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and...
Police searching for burglary suspect who stole child’s life savings
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Florida 'teacher of the year' arrested on child abuse charge
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years