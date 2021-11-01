Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in central Toledo

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bicyclist was seriously injured late Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle in central Toledo.

Winston Autry, 42, was riding his on Lagrange St. near Utica St. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Autry was taken to the hospital with life-threatening and critical injuries. Toledo Police said his bicycle was outfitted with multiple operating lights.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

Latest News

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Only 1 more day of early voting
Only 1 more day of early voting
Crash sends 5 people to hospital
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday