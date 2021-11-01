Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bicyclist was seriously injured late Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle in central Toledo.

Winston Autry, 42, was riding his on Lagrange St. near Utica St. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Autry was taken to the hospital with life-threatening and critical injuries. Toledo Police said his bicycle was outfitted with multiple operating lights.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

