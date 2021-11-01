Fostoria offers x-ray inspection of candy after sewing needles found in two candy bars on Halloween

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria police say two sewing needles were found in Halloween candy in separate parts of the city.

On Sunday afternoon, Fostoria police were notified of a Kit Kat bar being tampered with.

They were hopeful it was a one-off hoax or prank.

That is, until the call came in that a second sewing needle was found in a candy bar, and this time in a completely different area of town.

“We know there are two sewing needles in two different pieces of candy, unrelated. We’re trying to look at the neighborhoods where those children were trick-or-treating. It’s very difficult to figure out exactly which house, we don’t know what street even to start on,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.

In response, police and Promedica Fostoria joined forces Monday to x-ray potentially-altered candy.

Anyone was welcome to get their candy checked.

“You just pull up, you bring the candy, we take it inside, the hospital staff is x-raying the candy, they’re taking a look at it. They can’t tell if there is other tampering but anything metallic shows on the x-ray. Then, we give it back to the people with a little more reassurance,” said Chief Loreno.

Chief Loreno said he’s still in disbelief something like this could happen in his city. He also said whoever did this is “demented.”

“It’s horrific and I’m hoping maybe someone has some information and would actually come forward. Regardless whether it’s a hoax gone bad or it’s actually true that someone did this with intent to harm people, we’d certainly like to be able to resolve this and let the public know that as well.”

