Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man found guilty in Toledo bar shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting into a Toledo bar earlier this year changed his plea and was found guilty two felony charges on Monday.

Police said Lemondre Lofton shot into Unique’s Lounge on Dorr Street in March of this year. He was charged with felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

A bar owner said the shooting started as an argument. Police records said Lofton left the bar and returned shooting several rounds into the bar. One person was hit twice.

Monday, Lofton withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and was found guilty on both charges.

His bond was continued and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

Latest News

Alice Cooper is slated to perform at the Stranahan Theater on Jan. 29, 2022.
Alice Cooper performing in Toledo
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Police: Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.
Toledo Symphony Orchestra announces holiday performance schedule
Police are looking for Matthew Eric Varnum after he left his home Sunday without his wallet,...
Police searching for missing man with head injury