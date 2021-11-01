Man found guilty in Toledo bar shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting into a Toledo bar earlier this year changed his plea and was found guilty two felony charges on Monday.

Police said Lemondre Lofton shot into Unique’s Lounge on Dorr Street in March of this year. He was charged with felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

A bar owner said the shooting started as an argument. Police records said Lofton left the bar and returned shooting several rounds into the bar. One person was hit twice.

Monday, Lofton withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and was found guilty on both charges.

His bond was continued and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

