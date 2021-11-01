November 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny this morning and mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or a flurry Tuesday with a wind chill in the middle 30s. Highs will stay in the middle 40s through the week with lows in the upper 20s. The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with highs returning to the 50s.

