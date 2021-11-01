Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police searching for burglary suspect who stole child’s life savings

The Adrian Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and...
The Adrian Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing several items, including a child's piggy bank holding their life savings.(Adrian Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing an Adrian home, stealing a piggy bank in the process.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Dennis Street in Adrian. The Adrian Police Department said a light-skinned male used a brick to smash out a window and enter the house.

The suspect made off with several items, including a piggy bank holding a child’s life savings.

Police said the suspect appeared to walk bow-legged. He was last seen walking on E. Berry through the alley that runs between S. Winter and Dennis.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a brown jacket with the letter “P” on the front and a large symbol with wings on the back of the jacket. Police said he was also wearing white, open-backed shoes with a logo on the front at the time of the burglary.

Those with information are asked to contact the Adrian Police Department by sending an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov or contact Detective Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

Latest News

Police Lights
Toledo man in critical condition after shooting
Toledo Police car
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in central Toledo
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Only 1 more day of early voting
Only 1 more day of early voting