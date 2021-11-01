Police searching for burglary suspect who stole child’s life savings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing an Adrian home, stealing a piggy bank in the process.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Dennis Street in Adrian. The Adrian Police Department said a light-skinned male used a brick to smash out a window and enter the house.

The suspect made off with several items, including a piggy bank holding a child’s life savings.

Police said the suspect appeared to walk bow-legged. He was last seen walking on E. Berry through the alley that runs between S. Winter and Dennis.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a brown jacket with the letter “P” on the front and a large symbol with wings on the back of the jacket. Police said he was also wearing white, open-backed shoes with a logo on the front at the time of the burglary.

Those with information are asked to contact the Adrian Police Department by sending an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov or contact Detective Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov.

