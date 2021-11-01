Traffic
Police searching for missing man with head injury

Police are looking for Matthew Eric Varnum after he left his home Sunday without his wallet, phone, or ID. He suffers from a closed head injury and has walked away from home in the past.(Adrian Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are asking the public for help looking for a missing person police say could be in danger.

The Adrian Police Department said Matthew Eric Varnum, 43, of Adrian, left his home alone on Sunday. Varnum suffers from a closed head injury and has walked away from his home in the past. Police said he tends to walk great distances before he has been found in the past.

He was driving a white 2005 Buick Lacrosse when he left his home and did not take his wallet, phone, or ID.

Officials said anyone who sees Varnum should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately. Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Adrian Polce Department at APDTips@Adrianmi.gov, mgentner@adrianmi.gov, or call 517-264-4808.

