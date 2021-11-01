Traffic
Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sewing needles were found in two pieces of candy in Fostoria after Saturday’s trick-or-treat.

The Fostoria Police said it was unclear which specific street the candy with needles was distributed on.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

On Monday, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital will x-ray candy distributed during trick-or-treat. The only times this will be available are:

  • 9-11 a.m.
  • 5-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in having trick-or-treat candy x-rayed should go to the main entrance but not enter the hospital. The staff will have a portable X-Ray machine available to scan the candy.

Due to Covid restrictions, please follow all necessary safety restrictions on the hospital grounds and follow the instructions of the staff upon arrival.

If anyone has any information as to who may be involved with the tampered candy, immediately call Fostoria Police at 419-435-8573.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

