Supply chain issues hitting furniture and appliances

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market for an appliance or new furniture, you are probably going to be in for quite a wait.

There is a significant backup in the supply chain.

Tom Gryzwinski is the store manager at The Appliance Center in Maumee and says “Now they have gone from days to weeks to months. So if you order something today, it might not be available for 6-8 months.”

Stores like The Appliance Center have a huge warehouse that does carry stock. But if you have to order anything, the parts shortage will slow down your delivery. “Chips coming in for electronics, parts for motors parts for compressors, they just don’t have them.”

It’s frustrating for merchants, but even more so for customers. Gryzwinski says “People who are building new homes today, we cannot give you a date on when your appliances will be in.”

Furniture can be more flexible if you are open to options. But if you need something ordered, the wait is even longer.

“Special order furniture I cannot give you a date. It could be a year out.”

