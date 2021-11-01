Traffic
Toledo man in critical condition after shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday.

Toledo Police said they received a call for shots fired in the 3400 block of Rock Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Ronald Munn, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police it was a possible drive-by shooting.

TPD has not identified any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

