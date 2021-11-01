Toledo man in critical condition after shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday.
Toledo Police said they received a call for shots fired in the 3400 block of Rock Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Ronald Munn, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police it was a possible drive-by shooting.
TPD has not identified any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
