Toledo Symphony Orchestra announces holiday performance schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Symphony Orchestra announced its holiday performance schedule on Monday, returning to various community venues for the first time in nearly two years.

Performances begin Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 19.

“It’s an incredibly celebratory time. But when I think of last year, the holidays were so different,” said Zak Vassar, President and CEO of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “We couldn’t come together. Families shared dinner over FaceTime. Church services were online. And we couldn’t enjoy the musical spirit of the season. I’m just thrilled that we can welcome audiences back this year for two of our most popular performances: Christmas at the Peristyle and Handel’s Messiah.”

Tickets for Christmas at the Peristyle, Handel’s Messiah, and Toledo Ballet’s 81st The Nutcracker can be purchased here or through the TAPA Box Office at 419-246-8000.

The other neighborhood and regional concerts can be viewed here.

The full holiday performance schedule is as follows:

December 1, 2021: St. Joseph Catholic Church (Sylvania, OH)

December 3, 2021: St. Patrick Catholic Church (Bryan, OH)

December 4, 2021: Christmas at the Peristyle (Toledo, OH)

December 5, 2021: Handel’s Messiah (Toledo, OH)

December 10-12, 2021: Toledo Ballet’s 81st production of The Nutcracker (Toledo, OH)

December 15, 2021: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Napoleon, OH)

December 16, 2021: St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church (Fostoria, OH)

December 17, 2021: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (Temperance, MI)

December 19, 2021: Trinity Lutheran Church (Delta, Ohio)

