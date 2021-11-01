Woman hospitalized with stab wound to neck

Traffic
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened Saturday morning just before 5:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Speiker Terrace.

Police records said Toledo Fire and Rescue crews found Selena Owens suffering from a stab wound to her neck and took her to the hospital where she underwent surgery. An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

TPD has not identified any suspects in the stabbing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

