Woman hospitalized with stab wound to neck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened Saturday morning just before 5:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Speiker Terrace.

Police records said Toledo Fire and Rescue crews found Selena Owens suffering from a stab wound to her neck and took her to the hospital where she underwent surgery. An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

TPD has not identified any suspects in the stabbing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

