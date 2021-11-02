11/2: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A few of us have already seen those first few flakes of the season, but the big story this week will be subfreezing lows starting Wednesday morning. Be mindful of those plants and pets as we dip to the mid to upper-20s through Saturday AM, with highs only cracking the mid-40s until the weekend (back to 60F by Monday).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.