Big issues facing Northwest Ohio voters as polls open

Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Voters cast their ballots at the Lucas County early vote center on Sunday, Oct. 31.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Polls are now open across Ohio, and there are some important races happening in Northwest Ohio.

The next mayor of Toledo will be decided by voters with incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz and Carty Finkbeiner are on the ballot.

RELATED: Find your polling place

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2.(WTVG)

Twelve candidates are vying for six seats on Toledo City Council: incumbents Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, and Tiffany Preston Whitman, with Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Michele Grim, Ron Murphy, Tim Ryan, George Sarantou, Harvey Savage Jr., and Larry Sykes.

Other issues facing Lucas County voters include the proposed Sylvania multigenerational community center; Sylvania mayor; and new levies for the Toledo Zoo, Imagination Station, and TARTA.

RELATED: Election results

13abc will keep updates available on our website as well as Facebook and Twitter pages throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

