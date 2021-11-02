Big issues facing Northwest Ohio voters as polls open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Polls are now open across Ohio, and there are some important races happening in Northwest Ohio.

The next mayor of Toledo will be decided by voters with incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz and Carty Finkbeiner are on the ballot.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (WTVG)

Twelve candidates are vying for six seats on Toledo City Council: incumbents Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, and Tiffany Preston Whitman, with Tony Dia, Mac Driscoll, Michele Grim, Ron Murphy, Tim Ryan, George Sarantou, Harvey Savage Jr., and Larry Sykes.

Other issues facing Lucas County voters include the proposed Sylvania multigenerational community center; Sylvania mayor; and new levies for the Toledo Zoo, Imagination Station, and TARTA.

