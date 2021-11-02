Bryan Police Chief demoted to patrolman

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bryan City Council voted to demote Police Chief Chris Chapa to patrolman Monday.

No charges will be filed against him, and no hostile work environment was designated, but the city felt the incident with the city’s assistant police chief and the general culture within the department warranted the change.

Chapa will be on a year long probationary period and will not be able to take a leadership position in the future.

