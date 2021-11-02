Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Council moves to let Delta residents vote on Medicinal Marijuana coming to the village

Village residents up in arms over the idea of having medicinal marijuana dispensaries in town.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At tonight’s village council meeting residents of The Village of Delta voiced their concerns and frustrations about the possibility of medicinal marijuana coming to town.

“I think you can hear loud and clear that the community is completely against a growing facility coming in town,” says Delta resident, Lynette Nation. “We don’t care about the money. We just don’t want this kind of environment for our kids to grow up in.”

Many residents cited children, and the effect marijuana could have on them as the reason for opposing the industry coming to Delta.

“We need to look at the implications of having this industry in our community,” says Pike-Delta-York Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ted Haselman. “What does it do for our children? What does it do for our families? What does it do for the neighborhoods that are close by? What does it do for the overall community, and also the county? Because this is not going to be isolated to village limits.”

Beth Thomas says that with other dispensaries in close proximity to the town, there is no need for the marijuana industry to choose Delta.

“From our perspective, we feel like, for those who are benefiting from the use of medical marijuana, there are facilities within 30 miles. Two facilities, that will meet their needs,” says Thomas. “And so it is our belief that this is not what we want in our community.”

The village council decided they would put it in the people’s hands, and have citizens decide.

“I’m all for giving the citizens the right to vote, it’s a very controversial topic clearly... I really want to make sure should we go this way we understand the social and financial implications, because I think they are deep and complex,” says resident Mike Ford.

The hot topic will be on the May 31st ballot. Unit then residents tell 13 ABC they will be doing research and educating others on why they don’t want medicinal marijuana in their community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
The victim told officers their identity was used to buy a home in Houston.
Toledo resident says thieves used their identity to buy Texas home
File photo of police lights
Four hospitalized in Wood County car crash Sunday
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s
Find your local Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

Delta residents made it clear that the village council meeting that they do not want medicinal...
Residents of Delta voice frustrations over medicinal marijuana coming to town
Electric companies restore most of power in Ste. Genevieve after storms rolled through the area...
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged
The Bryan Police Chief was demoted to patrolman on Nov. 1 2021.
Bryan Police Chief demoted to patrolman
Needle found in Fostoria Halloween candy
Needle found in Fostoria Halloween candy