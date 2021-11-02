Council moves to let Delta residents vote on Medicinal Marijuana coming to the village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At tonight’s village council meeting residents of The Village of Delta voiced their concerns and frustrations about the possibility of medicinal marijuana coming to town.

“I think you can hear loud and clear that the community is completely against a growing facility coming in town,” says Delta resident, Lynette Nation. “We don’t care about the money. We just don’t want this kind of environment for our kids to grow up in.”

Many residents cited children, and the effect marijuana could have on them as the reason for opposing the industry coming to Delta.

“We need to look at the implications of having this industry in our community,” says Pike-Delta-York Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ted Haselman. “What does it do for our children? What does it do for our families? What does it do for the neighborhoods that are close by? What does it do for the overall community, and also the county? Because this is not going to be isolated to village limits.”

Beth Thomas says that with other dispensaries in close proximity to the town, there is no need for the marijuana industry to choose Delta.

“From our perspective, we feel like, for those who are benefiting from the use of medical marijuana, there are facilities within 30 miles. Two facilities, that will meet their needs,” says Thomas. “And so it is our belief that this is not what we want in our community.”

The village council decided they would put it in the people’s hands, and have citizens decide.

“I’m all for giving the citizens the right to vote, it’s a very controversial topic clearly... I really want to make sure should we go this way we understand the social and financial implications, because I think they are deep and complex,” says resident Mike Ford.

The hot topic will be on the May 31st ballot. Unit then residents tell 13 ABC they will be doing research and educating others on why they don’t want medicinal marijuana in their community.

