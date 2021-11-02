Finding affordable turkey may be tough this year

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Now that we’re into the month of November, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving. But if you haven’t reserved your turkey yet, and you’re looking for a fresh one, local retailers will probably be your best option.

Local grocer Jim Meads at House of Meats is confident he’ll have a good stock of turkeys. He explains, “The bigger companies are what’s going to be struggling more. Butterball is cutting hundreds of loads to Meijer and Kroger and Costco this year, which is new, this has never happened before. So, the smaller companies seem to do better than the large ones in that sense.”

He says that could translate to thousands of fewer turkeys on the shelves for those shoppers. “The demand is so high; they can’t take it. For a smaller company like us, we want, say a thousand turkeys, so we’ll get 900. So for us, cutting 10% is not a big deal, but if one of these bigger companies loses 10%, that’s thousands of birds.”

He says the toughest birds to find will be small ones, under 16 lbs. because they’re in high demand all year round: “Traditionally, through the year, people want a smaller turkey day in and day out, and not necessarily at the holidays. Nowadays, turkey is in everything. From lunch meat to bacon, to turkey sausage, to turkey jerky. Nowadays, in the turkey industry, Thanksgiving is more of an inconvenience than a boom.”

For House of Meats, the COVID-19 shut down last year meant no production for a few months. He explains, “We didn’t produce for months last year during COVID, and now that’s really catching up with us. Because so much that is produced in the industry does go into the freezer to be used later. When it wasn’t being produced, we emptied those freezers, and we’re still trying to fill them back up.”

And those freezers, Meads tells 13abc, are so important for busy times of the year. “When something becomes short, we go to the freezer to make up the difference, and the freezer just isn’t there. Because of supply issues and because of help issues, the freezers are empty.”

If you’re looking for an alternative to turkey for Thanksgiving or Christmas, be ready to pay more than you ever have.

Meads says, “Chicken prices are higher than they’ve ever been. Beef prices are high, prime ribs for Christmas are going to be much higher than we’ve ever seen in the past, more so even than last year in the middle of COVID. Ham is another one that there’s going to be struggles with for Christmas this year because there is such a large demand on exports for ham this year.”

