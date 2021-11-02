Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Severed bear head found in tree in Calif. park

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – State wildlife officials are investigating after a bear’s head was found in a tree in a California park.

Who put it in the tree and why is still a mystery.

“I don’t know who put it there,” said Gabriel Garcia, who saw the head in a tree near the Louis Park baseball fields in Stockton last week.

“I thought it was a cat, but it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead,” he said.

Stockton police said someone reported the gruesome discovery to them Friday, but it’s unclear who may have put it there.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in the tree in the first place,” said Stockton resident Alex Gomez.

The severed head left people wondering where the rest of the bear is, where the bear came from and how it ended up at a Stockton family park.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they don’t know where the bear’s head came from or whether it’s evidence of a poaching crime.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
Police Lights
Toledo man in critical condition after shooting
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Police: Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Police have no suspects.
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in central Toledo
The former Max & Erma's restaurant in Maumee will auction off its local memorabilia to the...
Local memorabilia to be auctioned from Maumee Max & Erma’s

Latest News

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
Actor Kal Penn says he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship because he wanted to be...
Actor Kal Penn explains why he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship