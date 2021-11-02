Man arrested after assaulting Toledo firefighter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a Toledo firefighter.

It just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Central and Isabella. Police records said James Porter, 41, was running naked in the street as Toledo Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene of a check safety call.

Porter climbed up on the fire truck and assaulted Tammy Ohrt, 46, a TFRD firefighter. The nature of the assault was not disclosed but the report said the firefighter was not injured.

TFRD crews subdued Porter and was on the ground when Toledo Police arrived at the scene. Porter was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and has since been arrested. It’s unclear what charges Porter may face.

