Moment of Science: Cold

Some of us saw our first snowflakes of the season today, with our first freeze slated for tomorrow morning. But it’s nothing compared to how far down the temperature scale we can really go!

Highlights:

* Temperature is a measure of how fast molecules vibrate in a given substance -- the faster your molecules, the hotter the temperature.

* You know that water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0 degrees Celsius -- we’ve all experienced that in our lives. Our record low in Toledo is -20F, back in 1984. At -40, Fahrenheit and Celsius represent the same temperature.

* The coldest naturally-occurring temperatures on Earth tend to happen at the Poles or on high mountains -- Everest averages about -33F. The coldest ever directly recorded was in Antarctica back in July 1983: triple digits below zero, even colder than dry ice! [-89.2C (-128.6F), 7/21/1983, Vostok Station (Antarctica)] The coldest via satellite was a little lower, though not directly measured. [-93.2C (-135.8F)]

* Ethanol freezes around -173F, and at nearly -300F, even oxygen becomes a liquid, with nitrogen not long after... then freezes about 60 degrees later.

* Finally, we hit rock bottom: absolute zero. [-273.15C (-459.67F)] All atomic motion stops, and heat ceases to be. This is where the Kelvin scale kicks in, also at zero and counting up in equal units as Celsius (1K warmer = 1C warmer, etc.)

* We’ve never directly measured absolute zero, but this summer, we got very close. European scientists took rubidium atoms and placed them inside a vacuum chamber in freefall. By the time the capsule hit the ground, a new lab record was set: 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero (38 picokelvins)!

* All of that is just what we’ve got on Earth. The universe averages a background temperature of about 3 Kelvin, but the Boomerang Nebula -- some 5000 lightyears from us... makes it all the way down to 1.

