November 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An isolated sprinkle is possible this afternoon, otherwise highs will be in the middle 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring morning sunshine and afternoon clouds with highs in the middle 40s. Friday through early next week is expected to be sunny to mostly sunny with dry weather. Highs will return to the low to mid 50s this weekend. Highs are expected to reach 60-degrees next week.

