Picture of President Joe Biden stolen from, returned to The Whitehouse Inn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside The Whitehouse Inn, you’ll find the wall of presidents featuring all 46, minus one.

A thief kept cool with Coolidge and must like Ike, but bolted with Biden.

“I thought, ‘Boy, something looks funny.’ I just stand there and stared at the wall for a minute, and I realized it really was missing the frame and all. We found the screws on the floor,” explains bartender Stephanie Kleinfelter.

The restaurant in Whitehouse, Ohio, is known for its presidential paraphernalia and occasional debates among diners.

“Well, everyone has their opinion politically and who they like and don’t like, so there’s comments made good and bad about all of them all of the time,” adds Kleinfelter, who has worked at The Whitehouse Inn the past three years.

She says the presidential portraits are a time-honored tradition. However, sometimes, she says, a customer will cover one with a napkin. Unscrewing one from the wall, Kleinfelter adds, is a first.

While 13abc was there to cover the story, the patron who removed the picture of President Joe Biden from the wall brought it back intact and explained it was a joke. The portrait will soon be reinstated.

As for the customer who took it, the owner says he’ll be allowed to return under the watchful eye of all the founding fathers, including Honest Abe.

