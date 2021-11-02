Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Picture of President Joe Biden stolen from, returned to The Whitehouse Inn

Surveillance footage captured patron, who returned the picture unscathed
A patron pilfered the portrait of President Joe Biden at The Whitehouse Inn
A patron pilfered the portrait of President Joe Biden at The Whitehouse Inn(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside The Whitehouse Inn, you’ll find the wall of presidents featuring all 46, minus one.

A thief kept cool with Coolidge and must like Ike, but bolted with Biden.

“I thought, ‘Boy, something looks funny.’ I just stand there and stared at the wall for a minute, and I realized it really was missing the frame and all. We found the screws on the floor,” explains bartender Stephanie Kleinfelter.

The restaurant in Whitehouse, Ohio, is known for its presidential paraphernalia and occasional debates among diners.

“Well, everyone has their opinion politically and who they like and don’t like, so there’s comments made good and bad about all of them all of the time,” adds Kleinfelter, who has worked at The Whitehouse Inn the past three years.

She says the presidential portraits are a time-honored tradition. However, sometimes, she says, a customer will cover one with a napkin. Unscrewing one from the wall, Kleinfelter adds, is a first.

While 13abc was there to cover the story, the patron who removed the picture of President Joe Biden from the wall brought it back intact and explained it was a joke. The portrait will soon be reinstated.

As for the customer who took it, the owner says he’ll be allowed to return under the watchful eye of all the founding fathers, including Honest Abe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Toledo man in critical condition after shooting
Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Police: Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Electric companies restore most of power in Ste. Genevieve after storms rolled through the area...
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged
Police have no suspects.
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in central Toledo

Latest News

TPS Gives Teachers And Students A Break
A Toledo Fire and Rescue Department truck is cleaned and sanitized.
Man arrested after assaulting Toledo firefighter
Moment of Science: Cold
A few flurries today, and our first freeze tomorrow morning! Dan Smith has the latest.
11/2: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast