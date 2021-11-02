Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Temperatures drop and homelessness rises, but this year is worse than ever before

Local shelters are full and people have no where to turn
But this year is worse than ever before
But this year is worse than ever before(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homeless shelters always see a rise in numbers when the temperature drops, but this year the numbers are higher than ever before.

Now, local people experiencing homelessness are not able to find anywhere to stay because all of the shelters are completely full.

The people who lead Cherry Street Mission Ministries say they are doing everything they can to provide food, warmth and shelter to those in need, but right now, they are having a hard time servicing everyone who needs help.

“Cherry Street hardly ever reaches at capacity, but we are coming upon a time that we are seeing numbers like never before. Due to the pandemic and other things that our community is facing, we’re seeing an increase in numbers along the lines of a 900 percent increase,” says Cherry Street’s Vice President of Engagement Savannah Rayford.

13abc also talked to the president of St. Paul’s Community Center, Joe Habib.

“We are always full by the way, we are always full. As soon as a bed is available, we call United Way 2-1-1 and there’s immediately a person placed in the bed. We get all our referrals from United Way 2-1-1. They are the primary gatekeeper for people calling in to the shelters,” says Habib.

Both shelters tell people to call 2-1-1 United Way of Greater Toledo, but what if 2-1-1 can’t help everyone who calls?

A local couple say every resource they tried couldn’t help.

“So when I called them they said that right now all the shelters go through 2-1-1, and when I called they said they have no open spots,” says Kayla Hess.

“There’s a waiting list for, what is it, three to four months,” says her fiancé Tim Hill.

“And they’d have to put my name on a waiting list and there was nothing they could really do,” says Hess.

The couple told 13abc they only have shelter for the next few days before they have to move on, and they might have to live on the streets until they find somewhere to stay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Toledo man in critical condition after shooting
Parts of the Anthony Wayne trail were shut down after a four-car crash that sent five people,...
Four-car crash sends five to hospital
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Police: Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
Electric companies restore most of power in Ste. Genevieve after storms rolled through the area...
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged
Police have no suspects.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle in central Toledo

Latest News

The teen was last seen in the 1100 block of Indiana.
Parents are pleading for publics help to find their missing daughter
Turkey Troubles
Turkey Trouble
A patron pilfered the portrait of President Joe Biden at The Whitehouse Inn
Picture of President Joe Biden stolen from, returned to The Whitehouse Inn
TPS Gives Teachers And Students A Break